(WRBL) – On Thursday night, the Urban League of Greater Atlanta will convene a virtual Town Hall meeting for Muscogee County. The event will discuss the redrawing district boundaries in the state of Georgia.

The Georgia Legislature will be redrawing district boundaries this year for Congress, state House and state Senate following the 2020 census.

You can watch the town hall live on WRBL.com Thursday August 12, 2021 starting at 6:00 p.m. Eastern.