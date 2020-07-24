Virus, hurricane season delay removal of wrecked cargo ship

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Rescuers work near the stern of the vessel Golden Ray as it lays on its side near the Moran tug boat Dorothy Moran, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Jekyll Island, Ga. Coast Guard rescuers have made contact with four South Korean crew members trapped inside the massive cargo ship off the coast of Georgia. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – The leaders of an effort to remove a capsized cargo ship off the Georgia coast say they’re delaying efforts to cut it apart and remove it because of hurricane season and challenges posed by the coronavirus.

Officials said at a Friday briefing that those operations will be suspended through September, but other efforts such as monitoring potential pollution will continue during that time.

The Golden Ray has been beached on its side off St. Simons Island since Sept. 8, when the ship capsized shortly after leaving the Port of Brunswick with more than 4,000 automobiles.

