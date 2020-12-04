Visiting Santa safely at Peachtree Mall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One of your holiday traditions might include getting your annual picture with Santa. This year, the Peachtree mall is making sure you can stay as safe as possible while getting that picture.

This year, instead of sitting on Santa’s lap, visitors will sit in a chair six feet in front of him. Kids are able to still talk with Santa and tell him their Christmas wishes, but they will do so while social distancing. The photographers are using optical illusion to make sure the distance isn’t detrimental to the pictures.

“Once they come to take the picture, if they feel it’s better for children to keep their face mask up in the picture they can, or they can take it down for that split second snap and then put it right back up,” general manager Tavida Rice said.

Santa will wear a visor and guests are required to wear a mask until the moment they take the picture. Santa’s elves are additionally sanitizing seats in between each guest.

“In these difficult times and the way that COVID has affected everyone it’s really important that we keep bringing the holiday spirit and the positive vibes of the holidays to Peachtree Mall and our community here in Columbus,” Rice said.

You may not be able to whisper into Santa’s ear what you want for Christmas this year but he’ll be able to hear you just fine six feet away.