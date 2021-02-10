 

 

Voting bills introduced in Georgia legislative session cause concern for some lawmakers

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – In the wake of the historic Senate Runoff race the Georgia Rules Committee Chair has proposed a multitude of new voting bills.

The bills range from banning ballot drop boxes, restricting who can receive absentee ballots and mandating monthly updates to election officials of voters who have died.

The new bills would change a lot of the voting practices we saw in the 2020 General Election, as well as the 2021 Georgia Senate Runoff Race.

While those on both sides say these bills stem from a lack of confidence in the election system, Democratic State Senator Ed Harbison is concerned that if passed, the proposed bill could actually limit access to voting.

“I think we have something like 30 in the general assembly that’s been introduced, there’s another 13 in the Georgia State Senate,” said Senator Harbison “It’s all aimed at one purpose and that is too restrict access to the polls.”

The Chairman of Muscogee County Republicans, Alton Russell, says these bills are being put in place to tighten up the process and hopefully bring back confidence in the voting process.

“There is no voter suppression by making people exercise their privilege to vote and have to meet certain requirements.” said Russell

The bills still have a long way to go before they can be passed into law, including some that need to go before the Senate Ethics Committee.

WRBL reached out to multiple Republican state officials on this issue and has not heard back.

