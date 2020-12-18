VP-elect Kamala Harris expected to make campaign stop in Columbus on Monday

FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Columbus on Monday, according to Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff’s campaign.

It was recently reported on AJC.com.

Details of Harris’s stop to campaign for Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are not available yet. The AJC says Harris will make two Georgia stops, one in the MetroAtlanta area, the other in Columbus.

Ossoff and Warnock are in tightly contested runoff races against incumbent US Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both Republicans. Early voting started on Dec. 14, heading into the Jan. 5, 2021 election.

Harris’s expected visit follows Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the Columbus Airport for a Defend the Majority rally alongside Sens. Perdue and Loeffler on Dec. 17.

What’s at stake in both races is control of the US Senate as President-elect Biden takes office on Jan. 20, 2021, which will potentially affect his ability to push his agenda through Congress. If Democrats win both Georgia seats, they would have control of half of the US Senate, making Harris the tie-breaker as the official presiding over the Senate.