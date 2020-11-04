Warnock to take on Loeffler in January as Georgia Senate race heads to runoff

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock and incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler compete for the seat vacated by Sen. Johnny Isakson in December 2019.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Georgia businesswoman, was appointed to Isakson’s seat by Governor Brian Kemp after Isakson retired for health reasons.

During the 2020 November elections, Warnock, Loeffler, and U.S. Congressman Doug Collins competed in a crowded field for the Senate seat. Now, Loeffler and Warnock will face off in a January 5, 2021 runoff.

Collins conceded to Loeffler and endorsed her in the race against Warnock on a busy election night, making his endorsement on Twitter as results came in from across the state.

