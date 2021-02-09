Warrant: Caretaker put baby facedown for nap, killing him

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Documents obtained allege that a 4-month-old baby who died at an Atlanta-area day care was laid to sleep on his stomach and left for nearly three hours.

The child was found unresponsive Feb. 3 at the daycare operated out of a woman’s basement in Dunwoody.

Owner Amanda Hickey was charged with felony murder and cruelty to children.

Documents obtained by WSB-TV allege Hickey told investigators she put the baby down for a nap and laid him on his back, but the child rolled over.

Authorities say security video shows Hickey placed the infant facedown. Hickey’s attorney said her client plans to plead not guilty.