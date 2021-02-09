 

Warrant: Caretaker put baby facedown for nap, killing him

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

(Amanda Hickey)

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Documents obtained allege that a 4-month-old baby who died at an Atlanta-area day care was laid to sleep on his stomach and left for nearly three hours.

The child was found unresponsive Feb. 3 at the daycare operated out of a woman’s basement in Dunwoody.

Owner Amanda Hickey was charged with felony murder and cruelty to children.

Documents obtained by WSB-TV allege Hickey told investigators she put the baby down for a nap and laid him on his back, but the child rolled over.

Authorities say security video shows Hickey placed the infant facedown. Hickey’s attorney said her client plans to plead not guilty.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

57° / 51°
Fog
Fog 0% 57° 51°

Wednesday

68° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 68° 56°

Thursday

72° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 72° 59°

Friday

63° / 50°
Rain
Rain 61% 63° 50°

Saturday

56° / 42°
Showers
Showers 58% 56° 42°

Sunday

57° / 40°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 22% 57° 40°

Monday

52° / 39°
PM Showers
PM Showers 37% 52° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

11 PM
Foggy
4%
57°

55°

12 AM
Foggy
4%
55°

55°

1 AM
Foggy
4%
55°

53°

2 AM
Cloudy
5%
53°

53°

3 AM
Cloudy
9%
53°

53°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

5 AM
Cloudy
9%
52°

52°

6 AM
Cloudy
21%
52°

53°

7 AM
Cloudy
17%
53°

53°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
53°

55°

9 AM
Cloudy
19%
55°

57°

10 AM
Cloudy
16%
57°

59°

11 AM
Cloudy
21%
59°

62°

12 PM
Cloudy
22%
62°

64°

1 PM
Cloudy
18%
64°

65°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

4 PM
Cloudy
16%
66°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
66°

64°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
64°

62°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
61°

59°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
59°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories