Washington County teacher missing, car found in Sandersville, Ga

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 46 year old Tina Prince.

She was last seen on May 28, 2021 around 8 PM by her family at Pueblo’s Mexican Restaurant. Family said Tina received a “suspicious” phone call during dinner.

She took the call outside, returned back inside & told her family goodbye & left.

Tina is 5’7”, 130 lbs with Auburn hair & blue eyes. Her clothing description was not given.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Tina’s 2018 Kia Forte was located in a Walmart parking lot out of the view of cameras.

Police & family are concerned about her safety.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts or her disappearance, please contact Investigator Trey Burgamy with the Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office at (478)-553-0911.