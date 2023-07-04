GEORGIA (WRBL) – A Georgia sheriff’s deputy rescued a motorist who was trapped in a burning car, with the dramatic incident caught on the officer’s bodycam. (July 4)
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
GEORGIA (WRBL) – A Georgia sheriff’s deputy rescued a motorist who was trapped in a burning car, with the dramatic incident caught on the officer’s bodycam. (July 4)
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now