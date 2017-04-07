WATCH: Good Samaritans save visually impaired man after fall onto MARTA tracks

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:
marta_rescue_210101

CBS46 News

ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) — A man who was described as “visually impaired” is safe after Good Samaritans pulled him up from train tracks where he fell at the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta.

Erik Burton, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority says the man fell onto the southbound tracks at a downtown station about 8 a.m. Thursday.

He says the man wasn’t seriously injured but was taken to Grady Hospital with a leg injury.

Good Samaritans save a man who fell onto the train tracks at the Five Points MARTA station. (Justin Molineaux via CBS46)

The video shows four people jumping down onto the tracks and pulling the man, who appears to be carrying a cane up onto the platform.

Two of the people grab the man by his legs and two grab him by his shoulders as they work together to pull him up and restore our faith in humanity.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss