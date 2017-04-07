WATCH: Good Samaritans save visually impaired man after fall onto MARTA tracks

CBS46 News

A man who was described as “visually impaired” is safe after Good Samaritans pulled him up from train tracks where he fell at the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta.

Erik Burton, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority says the man fell onto the southbound tracks at a downtown station about 8 a.m. Thursday.

He says the man wasn’t seriously injured but was taken to Grady Hospital with a leg injury.

Good Samaritans save a man who fell onto the train tracks at the Five Points MARTA station. (Justin Molineaux via CBS46)

The video shows four people jumping down onto the tracks and pulling the man, who appears to be carrying a cane up onto the platform.

Two of the people grab the man by his legs and two grab him by his shoulders as they work together to pull him up and restore our faith in humanity.