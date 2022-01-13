Kemp delivers State of the State address

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivered the State of the State on the morning of Thursday, January 13, 2022. The governor delivered the address before the General Assembly.

Gov. Kemp outlined education, healthcare, COVID-19, and public safety as key priorities this budget session. He championed teachers, talking about a $5,000 pay increase, the largest since 2019.

Gov. Kemp says he wants to add $425-million to schools for the fiscal year 2023 budget to reduce class sizes and hire more teachers.

The governor also wants to add a bonus for police officers for keeping us safe.

He also wants to provide incentives for those who adopt or take part in foster care.

Follow us on Social Media

WRBL News 3 Facebook

WRBL News 3 Twitter

WRBL News 3 Instagram

WRBL YouTube