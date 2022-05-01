(WATCH the debate below beginning at 7:00 p.m.)

Sunday night, Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will debate each other for the third time in eight days.

The other three candidates — candidates non-profit leader Catherine Davis, educator Kandiss Taylor and retired civil service employee Tom Williams — will join them on the stage. It is the first time in three debates that all five candidates have been included.

That debate is sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club as part of its Loudermilk Debate Series. It will be broadcast live on Georgia Public Broadcasting stations.

The moderator is GPB capitol correspondent Donna Lowery. The panelists are AJC political reporter Greg Bluestein and Chuck Williams, a reporter at WRBL News 3 in Columbus.