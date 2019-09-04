WATCH NOW: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp joins Emergency Management officials for a joint press conference ahead of Dorian

Governor Brian Kemp delivers a joint press conference with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Department of Transportation, and other emergency management officials ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Earlier this morning, Governor Kemp expanded the state of emergency in Georgia to 21 counties, including Appling, Bacon, bulloch, Clinch, Echols, Evans, Screven, Tattnall, and Ware Counties.

Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, and Wayne counties continue to be under a state of emergency.

