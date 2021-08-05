West Georgia farmers adapt to COVID-19

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – As COVID-19 restrictions come to an end, the agricultural industry is faced with decisions. That includes farmers in west Georgia.

In March of 2020, farmers were forced to adapt to the changes COVID-19 brought. Chris Jackson of Jenny Jack Farm opened an online store, and started curbside pick-up system. This allowed customers to shop for fresh produce with minimal contact.

Jackson believes these adjustments aided sales during the pandemic.

“Last year when COVID hit, our business spiked,” said Jackson “and we had a lot of new interest. It was almost hard to keep up with the demand.”

Now that people are leaving their homes again, the advantages of a contactless system have partly waned. This has affected profits for the agricultural industry.

“We’re producing the same amount of food,” said Jackson, “but earlier in the summer, we were seeing fewer sales for maybe 3 or 4 weeks.”

Although the conclusion of most COVID-19 restrictions temporarily set the farming industry back, Jackson reports that profits seem to be normalizing at his farm.

“We figured it was because restrictions lifted. People were going out to eat again, going on trips, cooking a little less,” said Jackson. “So we noticed our market sales were down for several weeks during the late Spring, early summer, and they’ve started to pick up a little bit.”

People may be going out again, but Jenny Jack Farm will continue running their online shop. They report customer satisfaction with this approach.

“We’ve gotten kind of used to that online store. A lot of our customers really like it, to be able to sit at home, and shop online,” said Jackson. “They take their time, figure out what they want, and pay. When they arrive, they just drive through, and we sit it in their car. It’s very easy, and quick.”

For more information on Jenny Jack Farm, visit https://www.facebook.com/jennyandchrisjackson/.