Georgia may be the Peach State, but that’s not the only symbol distinguishing it from its neighbors.

(WRBL) — Not only do we have a state fruit, we also have a designated state mammal and state marine mammal.

First up, this guy may look a bit familiar (especially on dark country roads).

Yep, it’s a white-tailed deer.

According to the National Park Service, the average white-tailed deer stands between 1″ and 3/4 to 3″ and 1/2. They can weigh anywhere from 50lbs to 300lbs, with a lifespan of about 10 years in the wild.

Why is the white-tailed deer Georgia’s state animal? Well, we don’t definitely know, but it may have something to do with the fact there’s reportedly about 1 million of them wandering the state.

Drive safe out there.

Next up, our state marine mammal may be less of a common sight for you.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

That’s right — it’s a right whale.

Right whales can weigh up to 140,000 pounds, extend to 52 feet and live to be 70 years old, according to The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NOAA also says the right whale is one of the world’s most endangered large whale species, with a preliminary estimate suggesting there are fewer than 350 remaining.

Why did the right whale receive the honor of being Georgia’s state marine animal? It could have something to do with location.

According to WWF, some scientists believe the animal is only surviving along the east coast.

Maybe take a camera next time you visit Savannah.