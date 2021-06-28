What changes to Georgia unemployment benefits mean to you

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Over the weekend the state of Georgia opted out of the federal unemployment insurance programs enacted through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.

If you are currently receiving any unemployment benefits, WRBL has information on how this will affect you.

Those currently receiving pandemic unemployment benefits or extended unemployment insurance benefits: the program is ending in Georgia and they will stop this week.

The State Extended Benefits (SEB) program ended as well. If you were receiving benefits through this program, you will no longer be receiving benefits.

If you are trying to receive regular unemployment benefits you will need to meet the normal requirements which are:

Be unemployed through no fault of your own.

Be monetarily eligible (have enough wages from past employers to qualify).

Be able to work.

Be available for work.

Actively seek work.

Report your weekly work search.

Be registered with Employ Georgia.

Not refuse suitable work, if offered.

Unemployment insurance benefits will last for up to 26 weeks as we return to normal state regulations.

Eligible recipients will claim $55 to $365 per week.

For more information on changes to Georgia unemployment insurance post pandemic, you can visit the Georgia department of labor website.