(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

More News from WRBL

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Georgia are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Georgia in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#50. Rhode Island

– Moved from Georgia to Rhode Island in 2019: 84

— 0.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Rhode Island to Georgia in 2019: 1,016

— #9 most common destination from Rhode Island

#49. Montana

– Moved from Georgia to Montana in 2019: 149

— 0.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Montana to Georgia in 2019: 359

— #27 most common destination from Montana

#48. Wyoming

– Moved from Georgia to Wyoming in 2019: 203

— 0.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wyoming to Georgia in 2019: 968

— #10 most common destination from Wyoming

#47. New Hampshire

– Moved from Georgia to New Hampshire in 2019: 216

— 0.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Hampshire to Georgia in 2019: 686

— #15 most common destination from New Hampshire

#46. Maine

– Moved from Georgia to Maine in 2019: 244

— 0.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maine to Georgia in 2019: 252

— #24 most common destination from Maine

#45. Vermont

– Moved from Georgia to Vermont in 2019: 285

— 0.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Vermont to Georgia in 2019: 265

— #21 most common destination from Vermont

#44. Delaware

– Moved from Georgia to Delaware in 2019: 344

— 0.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Delaware to Georgia in 2019: 1,076

— #8 most common destination from Delaware

#43. Nebraska

– Moved from Georgia to Nebraska in 2019: 358

— 0.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nebraska to Georgia in 2019: 2,881

— #5 most common destination from Nebraska

#42. Idaho

– Moved from Georgia to Idaho in 2019: 397

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Idaho to Georgia in 2019: 159

— #28 most common destination from Idaho

#41. South Dakota

– Moved from Georgia to South Dakota in 2019: 436

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Dakota to Georgia in 2019: 500

— #17 most common destination from South Dakota

#40. Iowa

– Moved from Georgia to Iowa in 2019: 498

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to Georgia in 2019: 1,566

— #16 most common destination from Iowa

#39. West Virginia

– Moved from Georgia to West Virginia in 2019: 658

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from West Virginia to Georgia in 2019: 408

— #20 (tie) most common destination from West Virginia

#38. Utah

– Moved from Georgia to Utah in 2019: 668

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Georgia in 2019: 1,182

— #21 most common destination from Utah

#37. Alaska

– Moved from Georgia to Alaska in 2019: 743

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alaska to Georgia in 2019: 1,378

— #10 most common destination from Alaska

#36. Oregon

– Moved from Georgia to Oregon in 2019: 848

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Georgia in 2019: 1,024

— #21 most common destination from Oregon

#35. North Dakota

– Moved from Georgia to North Dakota in 2019: 903

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Dakota to Georgia in 2019: 0

— #45 most common destination from North Dakota

#34. New Mexico

– Moved from Georgia to New Mexico in 2019: 1,019

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Mexico to Georgia in 2019: 102

— #41 most common destination from New Mexico

#33. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Georgia to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,190

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Georgia in 2019: 934

— #10 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

#32. Connecticut

– Moved from Georgia to Connecticut in 2019: 1,266

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Connecticut to Georgia in 2019: 2,927

— #11 most common destination from Connecticut

#31. Arkansas

– Moved from Georgia to Arkansas in 2019: 1,352

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arkansas to Georgia in 2019: 3,322

— #6 most common destination from Arkansas

#30. Nevada

– Moved from Georgia to Nevada in 2019: 1,432

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Georgia in 2019: 1,991

— #18 most common destination from Nevada

#29. Wisconsin

– Moved from Georgia to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,783

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Georgia in 2019: 3,898

— #9 most common destination from Wisconsin

#28. Hawaii

– Moved from Georgia to Hawaii in 2019: 1,836

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Hawaii to Georgia in 2019: 2,069

— #10 most common destination from Hawaii

#27. Minnesota

– Moved from Georgia to Minnesota in 2019: 1,862

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Georgia in 2019: 968

— #27 most common destination from Minnesota

#26. Oklahoma

– Moved from Georgia to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,888

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Georgia in 2019: 1,538

— #15 most common destination from Oklahoma

#25. New Jersey

– Moved from Georgia to New Jersey in 2019: 1,915

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to Georgia in 2019: 8,455

— #8 most common destination from New Jersey

#24. Indiana

– Moved from Georgia to Indiana in 2019: 2,117

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Georgia in 2019: 3,020

— #14 most common destination from Indiana

#23. Mississippi

– Moved from Georgia to Mississippi in 2019: 2,271

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to Georgia in 2019: 5,502

— #3 most common destination from Mississippi

#22. Washington

– Moved from Georgia to Washington in 2019: 2,611

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Georgia in 2019: 2,879

— #18 most common destination from Washington

#21. Louisiana

– Moved from Georgia to Louisiana in 2019: 2,809

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Louisiana to Georgia in 2019: 2,845

— #8 most common destination from Louisiana

#20. Kansas

– Moved from Georgia to Kansas in 2019: 3,105

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Georgia in 2019: 3,931

— #6 most common destination from Kansas

#19. Illinois

– Moved from Georgia to Illinois in 2019: 3,610

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Georgia in 2019: 14,438

— #7 most common destination from Illinois

#18. Maryland

– Moved from Georgia to Maryland in 2019: 3,720

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to Georgia in 2019: 1,992

— #19 most common destination from Maryland

#17. Kentucky

– Moved from Georgia to Kentucky in 2019: 3,740

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Georgia in 2019: 2,614

— #10 most common destination from Kentucky

#16. Arizona

– Moved from Georgia to Arizona in 2019: 3,947

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Georgia in 2019: 2,362

— #21 most common destination from Arizona

#15. Massachusetts

– Moved from Georgia to Massachusetts in 2019: 4,290

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Georgia in 2019: 2,876

— #17 most common destination from Massachusetts

#14. Michigan

– Moved from Georgia to Michigan in 2019: 5,249

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Georgia in 2019: 4,281

— #13 most common destination from Michigan

#13. Missouri

– Moved from Georgia to Missouri in 2019: 5,492

— 2.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Georgia in 2019: 5,863

— #6 most common destination from Missouri

#12. New York

– Moved from Georgia to New York in 2019: 5,938

— 2.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Georgia in 2019: 14,641

— #10 most common destination from New York

#11. Colorado

– Moved from Georgia to Colorado in 2019: 6,985

— 2.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Georgia in 2019: 2,904

— #26 most common destination from Colorado

#10. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Georgia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 7,481

— 3.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Georgia in 2019: 7,726

— #11 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#9. Ohio

– Moved from Georgia to Ohio in 2019: 7,669

— 3.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Georgia in 2019: 5,146

— #15 most common destination from Ohio

#8. Virginia

– Moved from Georgia to Virginia in 2019: 9,246

— 3.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Georgia in 2019: 11,686

— #8 most common destination from Virginia

#7. Tennessee

– Moved from Georgia to Tennessee in 2019: 12,668

— 5.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Georgia in 2019: 17,210

— #1 most common destination from Tennessee

#6. Alabama

– Moved from Georgia to Alabama in 2019: 13,993

— 5.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Georgia in 2019: 14,169

— #2 most common destination from Alabama

#5. California

– Moved from Georgia to California in 2019: 14,496

— 5.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Georgia in 2019: 15,437

— #13 most common destination from California

#4. South Carolina

– Moved from Georgia to South Carolina in 2019: 16,644

— 6.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Georgia in 2019: 18,828

— #2 most common destination from South Carolina

#3. North Carolina

– Moved from Georgia to North Carolina in 2019: 19,017

— 7.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Georgia in 2019: 15,580

— #5 most common destination from North Carolina

#2. Texas

– Moved from Georgia to Texas in 2019: 24,209

— 9.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Georgia in 2019: 22,452

— #5 most common destination from Texas

#1. Florida

– Moved from Georgia to Florida in 2019: 49,681

— 19.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Georgia in 2019: 46,235

— #1 most common destination from Florida