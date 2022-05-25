(STACKER) – The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday, May 9 that roughly 6,000 Ukrainian refugees were approved for temporary entry into the U.S. as part of a program designed to fast-track the admission of 100,000 people displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine. While similar expedited processes have been used in the past, refugee admissions to the U.S. are typically lower and slower.

The U.S. passed the Refugee Act of 1980 to accommodate hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese and Cambodians fleeing their homes in the aftermath of the Vietnam War. The act pledges to respond to the urgent needs of people around the world who are subject to persecution or have a well-founded fear of persecution often on the basis of race, religion, nationality, social affiliation, or political opinion in their home countries.

Historically, the U.S. has resettled more refugees than any other country. However, despite a decade-long increase in the number of refugees around the world, America’s response to these urgent needs in recent years has been hindered by politics.

In 2021, just 11,411 refugees, mostly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Burma, were admitted to the U.S. under a ceiling of 62,500—the lowest number since the Refugee Act of 1980 was enacted.

Since 2017, refugee resettlement capacity in the U.S. has been reduced by 38%. The country’s resettlement rate dropped 86% in roughly that same period.

In addition to policies that have gutted government agencies responsible for resettlement and created processing roadblocks for applicants—it takes an average of two years to vet refugees for resettlement in the U.S.—fewer refugees in the last five years has resulted in less funding for the programs that still exist. More than 130 resettlement sites around the country have closed due to a lack of funding.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Georgia in April 2022.

April refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in April

Georgia

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 28

#2. Burma: 23

#3. Syria: 11

#4. Sudan: 4

#5. Guatemala: 3

#6. Venezuela: 1

National

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 551

#2. Syria: 539

#3. Burma: 226

#4. Afghanistan: 151

#5. Ukraine: 105

States that accepted the most refugees in April

#1. California: 160

#2. Texas: 143

#3. Michigan: 129

#4. New York: 108

#5. Kentucky: 105

1 / 20Bernard Gagnon // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October

Georgia: 91

National: 2,511

Top states

#1. California: 274

#2. Michigan: 263

#3. Pennsylvania: 182

#4. New York: 179

#5. Florida: 150

2 / 20Issa Kashala // Shutterstock

#2. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October

Georgia: 74

National: 2,528

Top states

#1. Kentucky: 304

#2. Texas: 243

#3. Michigan: 152

#4. Arizona: 147

#5. Ohio: 128

3 / 20Cheng Qian // Unsplash

#3. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since October

Georgia: 51

National: 928

Top states

#1. New York: 133

#2. Wisconsin: 121

#3. Texas: 90

#4. Indiana: 59

#5. North Carolina: 58

4 / 20Christopher Michel // Flickr

#4. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October

Georgia: 33

National: 1,170

Top states

#1. Texas: 100

#2. North Carolina: 91

#3. New York: 65

#4. Idaho: 57

#5. Illinois: 56

5 / 20Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#5. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October

Georgia: 30

National: 489

Top states

#1. California: 106

#2. Texas: 60

#3. New Jersey: 49

#4. Georgia: 30

#5. Arizona: 23

6 / 20Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Iran

Refugees that arrived from Iran since October

Georgia: 16

National: 111

Top states

#1. California: 27

#2. Georgia: 16

#3. Virginia: 15

#4. Texas: 13

#5. Arizona: 5

7 / 20Michal Knitl // Shutterstock

#7. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October

Georgia: 16

National: 313

Top states

#1. Colorado: 39

#2. California: 38

#3. Virginia: 36

#4. Washington: 26

#5. Texas: 25

8 / 20Unsplash

#8. Ukraine

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October

Georgia: 15

National: 809

Top states

#1. Washington: 243

#2. California: 159

#3. Pennsylvania: 50

#4. Missouri: 42

#5. Ohio: 38

9 / 20Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#9. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October

Georgia: 8

National: 249

Top states

#1. Florida: 26

#2. Texas: 25

#3. Massachusetts: 24

#4. Virginia: 20

#5. North Carolina: 17

10 / 20Damiano Luchetti // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Central African Republic

Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October

Georgia: 7

National: 41

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 10

#2. Arizona: 9

#3. Utah: 8

#4. Georgia: 7

#5. California: 5

11 / 20Jontycrane // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Uganda

Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October

Georgia: 6

National: 53

Top states

#1. California: 7

#2. Tennessee: 7

#3. Georgia: 6

#4. Texas: 5

#5. Colorado: 4

12 / 20D Chol // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Republic of South Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October

Georgia: 6

National: 216

Top states

#1. Arizona: 41

#2. Maryland: 24

#3. Utah: 20

#4. Texas: 19

#5. Missouri: 19

13 / 20Andreas31 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Burundi

Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October

Georgia: 5

National: 30

Top states

#1. Michigan: 8

#2. Maryland: 6

#3. Georgia: 5

#4. Iowa: 4

#5. Ohio: 2

14 / 20Prabina Karki // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Bhutan

Refugees that arrived from Bhutan since October

Georgia: 4

National: 14

Top states

#1. Georgia: 4

#2. Virginia: 4

#3. Ohio: 3

#4. Minnesota: 3

15 / 20agchinook // Shutterstock

#15. Venezuela

Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October

Georgia: 1

National: 19

Top states

#1. Nevada: 8

#2. Florida: 5

#3. Washington: 3

#4. Illinois: 2

#5. Georgia: 1

16 / 20USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

#16. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October

Georgia: 1

National: 235

Top states

#1. California: 36

#2. Michigan: 36

#3. Pennsylvania: 19

#4. Texas: 17

#5. Ohio: 16

17 / 20Vannrith Va // Unsplash

#17. Cambodia

Refugees that arrived from Cambodia since October

Georgia: 1

National: 24

Top states

#1. Rhode Island: 9

#2. Texas: 7

#3. North Carolina: 4

#4. New Mexico: 3

#5. Georgia: 1

18 / 20MDOGAN // Shutterstock

#18. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October

Georgia: 1

National: 219

Top states

#1. Minnesota: 62

#2. Ohio: 19

#3. Washington: 19

#4. Kentucky: 14

#5. New York: 13

19 / 20Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#19. Egypt

Refugees that arrived from Egypt since October

Georgia: 1

National: 1

Top states

#1. Georgia: 1

20 / 20neiljs // Flickr

#20. Ethiopia

Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October

Georgia: 1

National: 53

Top states

#1. Minnesota: 15

#2. Maryland: 9

#3. Texas: 6

#4. Colorado: 5

#5. Washington: 5