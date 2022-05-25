(STACKER) – The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday, May 9 that roughly 6,000 Ukrainian refugees were approved for temporary entry into the U.S. as part of a program designed to fast-track the admission of 100,000 people displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine. While similar expedited processes have been used in the past, refugee admissions to the U.S. are typically lower and slower.
The U.S. passed the Refugee Act of 1980 to accommodate hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese and Cambodians fleeing their homes in the aftermath of the Vietnam War. The act pledges to respond to the urgent needs of people around the world who are subject to persecution or have a well-founded fear of persecution often on the basis of race, religion, nationality, social affiliation, or political opinion in their home countries.
Historically, the U.S. has resettled more refugees than any other country. However, despite a decade-long increase in the number of refugees around the world, America’s response to these urgent needs in recent years has been hindered by politics.
In 2021, just 11,411 refugees, mostly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Burma, were admitted to the U.S. under a ceiling of 62,500—the lowest number since the Refugee Act of 1980 was enacted.
Since 2017, refugee resettlement capacity in the U.S. has been reduced by 38%. The country’s resettlement rate dropped 86% in roughly that same period.
In addition to policies that have gutted government agencies responsible for resettlement and created processing roadblocks for applicants—it takes an average of two years to vet refugees for resettlement in the U.S.—fewer refugees in the last five years has resulted in less funding for the programs that still exist. More than 130 resettlement sites around the country have closed due to a lack of funding.
Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Georgia in April 2022.
April refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in April
Georgia
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 28
#2. Burma: 23
#3. Syria: 11
#4. Sudan: 4
#5. Guatemala: 3
#6. Venezuela: 1
National
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 551
#2. Syria: 539
#3. Burma: 226
#4. Afghanistan: 151
#5. Ukraine: 105
States that accepted the most refugees in April
#1. California: 160
#2. Texas: 143
#3. Michigan: 129
#4. New York: 108
#5. Kentucky: 105
1 / 20Bernard Gagnon // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Syria
Refugees that arrived from Syria since October
Georgia: 91
National: 2,511
Top states
#1. California: 274
#2. Michigan: 263
#3. Pennsylvania: 182
#4. New York: 179
#5. Florida: 150
2 / 20Issa Kashala // Shutterstock
#2. Democratic Republic of the Congo
Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October
Georgia: 74
National: 2,528
Top states
#1. Kentucky: 304
#2. Texas: 243
#3. Michigan: 152
#4. Arizona: 147
#5. Ohio: 128
3 / 20Cheng Qian // Unsplash
#3. Burma
Refugees that arrived from Burma since October
Georgia: 51
National: 928
Top states
#1. New York: 133
#2. Wisconsin: 121
#3. Texas: 90
#4. Indiana: 59
#5. North Carolina: 58
4 / 20Christopher Michel // Flickr
#4. Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October
Georgia: 33
National: 1,170
Top states
#1. Texas: 100
#2. North Carolina: 91
#3. New York: 65
#4. Idaho: 57
#5. Illinois: 56
5 / 20Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock
#5. Guatemala
Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October
Georgia: 30
National: 489
Top states
#1. California: 106
#2. Texas: 60
#3. New Jersey: 49
#4. Georgia: 30
#5. Arizona: 23
6 / 20Ninara // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Iran
Refugees that arrived from Iran since October
Georgia: 16
National: 111
Top states
#1. California: 27
#2. Georgia: 16
#3. Virginia: 15
#4. Texas: 13
#5. Arizona: 5
7 / 20Michal Knitl // Shutterstock
#7. Afghanistan
Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October
Georgia: 16
National: 313
Top states
#1. Colorado: 39
#2. California: 38
#3. Virginia: 36
#4. Washington: 26
#5. Texas: 25
8 / 20Unsplash
#8. Ukraine
Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October
Georgia: 15
National: 809
Top states
#1. Washington: 243
#2. California: 159
#3. Pennsylvania: 50
#4. Missouri: 42
#5. Ohio: 38
9 / 20Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock
#9. Honduras
Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October
Georgia: 8
National: 249
Top states
#1. Florida: 26
#2. Texas: 25
#3. Massachusetts: 24
#4. Virginia: 20
#5. North Carolina: 17
10 / 20Damiano Luchetti // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Central African Republic
Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October
Georgia: 7
National: 41
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 10
#2. Arizona: 9
#3. Utah: 8
#4. Georgia: 7
#5. California: 5
11 / 20Jontycrane // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Uganda
Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October
Georgia: 6
National: 53
Top states
#1. California: 7
#2. Tennessee: 7
#3. Georgia: 6
#4. Texas: 5
#5. Colorado: 4
12 / 20D Chol // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Republic of South Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October
Georgia: 6
National: 216
Top states
#1. Arizona: 41
#2. Maryland: 24
#3. Utah: 20
#4. Texas: 19
#5. Missouri: 19
13 / 20Andreas31 // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Burundi
Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October
Georgia: 5
National: 30
Top states
#1. Michigan: 8
#2. Maryland: 6
#3. Georgia: 5
#4. Iowa: 4
#5. Ohio: 2
14 / 20Prabina Karki // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Bhutan
Refugees that arrived from Bhutan since October
Georgia: 4
National: 14
Top states
#1. Georgia: 4
#2. Virginia: 4
#3. Ohio: 3
#4. Minnesota: 3
15 / 20agchinook // Shutterstock
#15. Venezuela
Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October
Georgia: 1
National: 19
Top states
#1. Nevada: 8
#2. Florida: 5
#3. Washington: 3
#4. Illinois: 2
#5. Georgia: 1
16 / 20USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons
#16. Iraq
Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October
Georgia: 1
National: 235
Top states
#1. California: 36
#2. Michigan: 36
#3. Pennsylvania: 19
#4. Texas: 17
#5. Ohio: 16
17 / 20Vannrith Va // Unsplash
#17. Cambodia
Refugees that arrived from Cambodia since October
Georgia: 1
National: 24
Top states
#1. Rhode Island: 9
#2. Texas: 7
#3. North Carolina: 4
#4. New Mexico: 3
#5. Georgia: 1
18 / 20MDOGAN // Shutterstock
#18. Somalia
Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October
Georgia: 1
National: 219
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 62
#2. Ohio: 19
#3. Washington: 19
#4. Kentucky: 14
#5. New York: 13
19 / 20Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock
#19. Egypt
Refugees that arrived from Egypt since October
Georgia: 1
National: 1
Top states
#1. Georgia: 1
20 / 20neiljs // Flickr
#20. Ethiopia
Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October
Georgia: 1
National: 53
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 15
#2. Maryland: 9
#3. Texas: 6
#4. Colorado: 5
#5. Washington: 5