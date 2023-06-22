COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The 39th Georgia Police and Fire Games are underway, bringing first responders from around the state to Columbus.

Thursday’s events included a pistol match, bowling, a game of Texas Hold ‘Em and golfing. Sixty-eight players participated in a 4-man Scramble to see who’s the best golfer by par. The players spent the morning going through 18 holes at the Bull Creek Golf Course. Some of the golfers came from counties including Coweta, Fayette and Spalding.

The Police and Fire Games serve as an outlet for public safety workers across the country to have some fun and disconnect from their daily operations.

“When we come together, especially in Columbus, it’s always during the worst of times,” said Deputy Chief of Operations at Columbus Fire & EMS, Daniel Macon. “We report to emergency situations where police and SO [Sheriff’s Office] and the fire department come together, maybe like a wreck or a fire. It’s always under the most extreme circumstances. And we’d like to get to know our partners in law enforcement. That way, when an emergency hits, we’re all familiar with each other.”

It’s been over 20 years since the games were hosted in the Fountain City. The last time was back in 2002. Organizers say, this year, more than 700 competitors are registered, with more signing up each day. The games are open to all active and retired law enforcement officers and firefighters in every U.S. state.

Golf 4-Man Scramble Results:

1st Place: Brad James, Tim James, Gary Minter, Jamie Jones

2nd Place: Andrew Coggins, Tim West, Jarrison McBrayer, Mike Greene

3rd Place: Carl Fletcher, Mike Burns, Ricky Davis, Neal Moore

The games on Saturday are free and open to the public. More information about the rest of this week’s events can be found below.