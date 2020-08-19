White driver denies antagonizing biracial man who shot girl

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A police detective says investigators heard conflicting stories of what happened before a biracial man opened fire at a pickup truck on a Georgia highway, killing a white teenage girl.

Marc Wilson is charged with felony murder in the June 14 death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. Wilson told police he fired fearing for his life after the truck’s white occupants yelled racist slurs and tried to run his car off the road.

But Statesboro police detective Travis Kreun testified at a court hearing Tuesday the only potential provocation mentioned by the truck’s occupants was that one teen may have made rude hand gestures at Wilson.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

89° / 70°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 60% 89° 70°

Thursday

86° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 71°

Friday

83° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 70°

Saturday

86° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 86° 70°

Sunday

86° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 86° 71°

Monday

88° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 88° 72°

Tuesday

88° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
79°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
83°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

76°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories