White driver denies antagonizing biracial man who shot girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A police detective says investigators heard conflicting stories of what happened before a biracial man opened fire at a pickup truck on a Georgia highway, killing a white teenage girl.

Marc Wilson is charged with felony murder in the June 14 death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. Wilson told police he fired fearing for his life after the truck’s white occupants yelled racist slurs and tried to run his car off the road.

But Statesboro police detective Travis Kreun testified at a court hearing Tuesday the only potential provocation mentioned by the truck’s occupants was that one teen may have made rude hand gestures at Wilson.