White House: Georgia bridges and roads need repair

GEORGIA (WRBL) – A new report released by the White House shows that Georgia has 374 bridges spanning 2,000 miles that are considered in poor condition.

President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan includes $620 billion that could help fix the state’s infrastructure. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is pushing to fix ports, airports, roads, bridges and transit in all communities in the state.

“The President has said we are going to replace every lead service line pipe in the country so that kids are not in danger of led poisoning. Some communities have more lead pipes than others. We have to get to 100% percent of them so that families don’t have to worry about getting clean, safe drinking water out of the tap,” said Buttigieg.

Part of the American Jobs Plan is to expand broadband internet to rural areas, which is something Republican Governor Brian Kemp is also spearheading to ensure telehealth, virtual classrooms, and online accessibility is easy for those outside the metro area.