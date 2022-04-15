FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On April 15, 2004, a Georgia woman disappeared from her Forsyth County salon in the middle of the day, never to be seen alive again, with her body being found nearly two years later, in the next county over.

The case of the disappearance and death of Patrice Endres has gone unsolved for 18 years.

Endres, a wife and mother, was 38-years-old when she went missing from her salon, Tamber’s Trim-N-Tan. The salon was located at 6195 Matt Highway in Cummings.

Endres was last seen at 11:30 a.m. and discovered to be missing at around noon.

When the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrived at that salon, they were met with signs of foul play, including money missing from the salon’s cash register and an uneaten lunch belonging to Endres. Also, investigators discovered that Endres’ keys were still in the salon, but her car had been moved from the location she normally parked it.

Close to 20 months would go by before any kind of answers about what had happened to Endres would come. On Dec. 6, 2005, skeletal remains were found behind a church off of Kelly Bridge Road in Dawson County, the next county over from Forsyth County. The remains were identified as Patrice Endres.

Endres’ wedding ring was never recovered. The ring consists of two bands soldered together with a marquis diamond center stone. Investigators hope that someone may recognize the ring, which may lead them to the person responsible for what happened to Endres.

Endres’ case was featured on the the Netflix series, Unsolved Mysteries, in the episode titled “13 Minutes.”

Anyone with information about Patrice Endres’ case should call the GBI Tip Line 800-597-8477 or submit a tip online. You can also download the GBI’s See Something, Send Something App.