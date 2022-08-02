GEORGIA (WRBL) – This July marked 33 years since a Georgia teenager was murdered in Atkinson County.

On July 13, 1989, Lisa McDuffie was found dead inside her father’s home, located at 506 Bullard Avenue in Pearson, Georgia.

The 16-year-old had suffered blunt force trauma.

At the time of her death, McDuffie was in Pearson, visiting her father Joe McDuffie and brother Joseph McDuffie, but lived in Rincon, Georgia, with her mother and sister.

Anyone with any information that might help bring Lisa McDuffie’s murderer to justice should contact the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office at 912-389-4103.