GEORGIA (WRBL) – This month marks the twelfth year a Georgia man’s murder has gone unsolved and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation remains determined to solve the crime.

Wendell Ronard Barber‘s body was found on Sept. 28, 2010, in a wooded area in Covington, near Piper Road. He had last been seen on Sept. 21, 2022, a week prior to the discovery of his body.

The GBI said Barber’s cause of death was “homicidal violence of undetermined etiology.”

According to a report from The Covington News, Barber lived a “transient lifestyle” at the time of his death.

The newspaper reported Barber, who was known as “Pumpkin” or “P” among his friends, frequented Piedmont Park and Club 91 and Bulldogs Nightclub in Covington’s Midtown.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the GBI’s Tipline at 1-800-597-8477. You can also submit tips online by clicking here.