LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The city of LaGrange announced Mayor Willie T. Edmondson is set to host the InauguralMayor’s Christmas Ball Fundraiser to raise money for local youth and invite LaGrange locals to participate.

The event is scheduled to be held on Dec. 9 at the Oakfuskee Conservation Center located at Pyne Road Park and will feature Grammy Award-winning artist Regina Bell who will sing multiple Christmas songs for her music catalog.

During the event, Edmondson will also honor former LaGrange mayors and councilmembers as well.

The city encourages attendees to bring unwrapped toys that will be given to local children for Christmas and says that proceeds from the event will go towards scholarships for local youth.

“I hope the community will join me for this special evening to unite our

community and invest in our future – our young people,” Edmondson said. “We also want our young people to know we

support them and what better way to do that than to provide toys and

scholarships. I can’t think of a better time to host this wonderful cause

than during the holiday season. We invite the entire community to join

us in celebrating our young people!”

For more information about the upcoming event and to purchase tickets visit www.lagrangemayorsball.com