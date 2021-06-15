Winner of Muscogee County School Board District 2 seat to be announced

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Two candidates are vying for the empty Muscogee County School Board District Two seat and Tuesday night a winner will be announced.

Nickie Tillery and Bart Steed are running for the seat held by Michael Edmondson, who died in February after a brief battle with cancer.

Only those living in District 2 can vote in today’s election.

News 3 spoke with both candidates about why they should be elected to the open seat.

“Over the years I’ve met quite a few children who are going into middle school who still can’t read and perform simple math problems,” Tillery said. “I just feel the students that graduate from Muscogee County, we need to prepare them to either enter the job force, join the military or go to college.”

“We’re trying to get the graduation rate up and it’s coming up,” Steed said. “We’re trying to build our kids up in a system where they can have a trade when they leave school, but our kids need to get a good start.”

The five voting precincts in District 2 include Britt David, St. Peter, Wynnbrook, Central Baptist and Chattahoochee Community Church.

Polls have been open since 7 a.m. and will close Tuesday at 7 p.m.