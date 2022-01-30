Winter freeze could inflict damage to Georgia blueberry crop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Freezing overnight temperatures this weekend could pose a threat to blueberry crops in southern Georgia.

Shane Curry says blueberry farmers’ “fingers are crossed” for slightly warmer weather that won’t inflict lasting damage.

Curry is the University of Georgia extension agent for Appling County. He tells WTOC-TV that blueberries are at risk because milder temperatures earlier this winter gave them an earlier start.

Curry says that makes the plants more vulnerable to a cold snap now. Forecasts call for low temperatures below freezing across most of the state this weekend.

Blueberries are grown primarily in just 10 Georgia counties, but the crop is worth roughly $300 million to the state’s economy.

