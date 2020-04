ALBANY, Ga. (CNN) – A Georgia woman is getting a special gift for her 100th birthday. She’s now recovered from COVID-19!

Phoebe Putney Health Systems in Albany, Georgia, says Maude Burke is the oldest coronavirus patient discharged there.

Staff gave her a standing ovation as she was wheeled through the facility.

The hospital says Ms. Burke’s strength and determination helped her pull through. It took her 17 days to beat the virus.

Now, Ms. Burke is going home,just in time for her birthday.