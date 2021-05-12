Woman accused of shooting a mother, kidnapping her twin newborns in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia woman accused of shooting a young mother and kidnapping her twin newborns in Savannah on Tuesday morning has been arrested.

Officers were called shortly after 10 a.m. to find 23-year-old Gabrielle Rodgers suffering from “critical” gunshot injuries. She was taken to a hospital.

The suspect, identified as Angela Montgomery, 23, is accused of taking Rodgers’ twins, prompting an Amber Alert. Officials said they were looking for a white sedan and a woman who had initially been referred to as “Kathleen.”

The 6-week-old boys, Lorenzo and Matto Rogers, were later found unharmed, said the Savannah Police Department.

Montgomery was located at a home in Rincon, Georgia, by 2:30 p.m. She was taken into custody by SPD detectives and SWAT, with help from the Rincon Police Department and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The twins were found at the home and taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

She now faces one aggravated assault charge and two counts of kidnapping.

“What happened today is every mother’s worst nightmare. We are so thankful that Matto and Lorenzo were located quickly and were ultimately unharmed,” said Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said. “This was an all-hands-on-deck approach. Everyone in the Savannah area was looking for this suspect and the twins.”

Minter said the case wouldn’t have moved as quickly as it did had it not been for tips from the community.

“SPD, and I’m sure the rest of the city, hopes to see the children’s mother make a full recovery and be reunited with her sons as soon as possible,” the chief said.