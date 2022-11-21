#Update | November 21, 2022 (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 40-year-old Angel Burley of Augusta and charged her with Murder in connection with the death of 46-year-old Ahem Jabari Hill.

Investigators say the investigation is still ongoing and there will be further arrests in this case.

Burley has been booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

#UPDATE: The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following an afternoon shooting in Richmond County.

At 12:01 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3500 block of Tullicks Hill Rd. off Glenn Hills Dr., in reference to shots being fired.

Upon arrival deputies located a male victim that had been shot. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center ER where he died from his injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time and this investigation is in it’s early stages.