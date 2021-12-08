Woman dies in small plane crash in Bulloch County, FAA investigating

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman died in a plane crash Tuesday night, according to Bulloch County emergency crews.

Bulloch County coroner, Jake Futch says Catherine Kloess, 61, of Zephyrhills, Florida died in the crash. Futch said Kloess attended the Bulloch County Commission meeting Tuesday night in hopes to reopen her skydiving school in Statesboro.

The 61-year-old moved to Florida — after her shutting down the skydiving school in Statesboro — to reopen the business. After the meeting, she took off from the Statesboro airport back home to Florida when her plane later crashed.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the small single engine aircraft went down in the area of Jones Mill Road and Sandy Hill Lane. BCSO says they responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

photo: Grice Connect

photo: Grice Connect

BCSO and the FAA continue to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.