MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman has been indicted in relation to a bomb threat made against the Athens, Georgia, Democratic Campaign Office, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

35-year-old Jessica Diana Higginbotham, aka Jessica Harriod, faces one charge of communicating a bomb threat and one count of making false statements.

If Higginbotham is convicted on communicating a bomb threat, she faces a maximum of ten years in prison. If Higginbotham is convicted on making false statements, she faces a maximum of five years in prison.

Both charges carry a $250,000 fine.

This indictment alleges that on Dec. 3, Higginbotham threatened to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee Campaign Building in Athens.

The indictment also alleges that on Dec. 4, Higginbotham lied to federal agents regarding a particular email address and the use of a communication app on her cellphone. According to the Attorney’s Office, both belonged to Higginbotham.

Higginbotham is in state custody. Her initial judge appearance will happen at a later date.

“An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct, and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.“

– The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia

This case was investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Capitol Police, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office.