GEORGIA (WRBL) — For Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is reminding the public to drive cautiously – especially in and around roadway work zones.

Work Zone Safety Awareness Week 2023 started on April 17 and runs until April 21. This year, the DOT aims to highlight the idea of shared responsibility, with the message “You play a role in work zone safety. Work with us!”

The theme may focus on work zone safety, but the DOT says it includes awareness of

roadway conditions and other factors that impact safety.

“The need for caution extends beyond work zones. Changes in driving behavior can save lives.”

– Georgia Department of Transportation

More information can be found on the DOT’S Work Zone Safety page, including a guide that reminds the public of how to travel safely through work zones.