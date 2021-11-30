Workout Wednesday: 10-year-old boxer from Columbus ready for regionals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — I hope everyone is having a great week so far! 10-year old Kaylee Wright of Columbus developed a passion for boxing at a young age. Wright is a determined and hardworking athlete and an honor role student who began training for the sport early in life. She says she enjoys empowering other girls to also tryout the sport. Wright’s boxing lessons start with a demonstration of the three most basic punches in boxing; the jab, the right cross and the left hook to get the heart racing. Kaylee is now preparing for regionals in Florida.

