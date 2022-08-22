COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates in the Georgia 2nd Congressional District race have committed to a televised October debate right here on WRBL.

Democratic Congressman Sanford Bishop and Republican challenger Chris West will appear Oct. 26 at University Hall on Columbus State’s main campus.

The hour-long debate starts at 7 p.m. It will also live-stream on WRBL.com.

“WRBL is proud to announce the debate between incumbent Democratic Congressman Sandford Bishop and Republican challenger Chris West for Georgia’s Second Congressional District seat,” said Joe McGuire, Vice President and General Manager of WRBL-TV. “This is the second debate WRBL has held in partnership with Columbus State University, following an April Columbus Mayoral debate. WRBL looks to continue our commitment to being your local election headquarters to voters in West Georgia and East Alabama.”

Those partnerships are vital, CSU Interim President John Fuchko said.

“For us specifically; engagement is one of our core values,” Fuchko said. “And what better opportunity to engage than with something that is so critical to our Democratic process? But I think in a larger sort of way, as a public higher education institution, you know, part of our mission is creating that engaged and contributing citizen.”

Bishop has represented the 2nd District for 30 years making him the longest serving member of the Georgia Congressional delegation.

West is a 39-year-old Thomasville developer and attorney who survived the Republican primary against a well-funded opponent.

The Georgia 2nd has been redrawn this year and while it still leans slightly Democratic, this is expected to be the most competitive of Georgia’s 14 House races.

Both candidates welcome the opportunity to showcase the differences on the issues.

“A careful examination of my extensive and proven record of public service to the people of Middle and Southwest Georgia, compared to that of my opponent, reveals that I am better prepared and better positioned to fight for and deliver results in these challenging times,” Bishop said.

That is not how West sees it.

“After 30 years in Washington with Sanford Bishop, his votes have brought us record high inflation, gas prices, an open border, surging crime and devastating losses for our agriculture industry, and it’s time for fresh, new leadership in Washington,” West said. “It’s time to rotate the crop—and I look forward to laying out my vision and agenda for the people of Southwest Georgia at these debates.”

This is the third debate the two candidates are scheduled to have this fall. There will be one in Atlanta and another in Macon.