SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – A proposed trail would span from Athens to Savannah, intersecting numerous rural communities. Its organizers are having a fundraising event in Washington County this weekend to support the project.

It’s been three years since Sandersville native, Mary Charles Howard, had the idea of the Georgia Hi-Lo Trail. The concrete trail will connect with the Firefly Trail in Athens, and will be roughly 250 miles long in total.

“To create a big regional trail, that people could come from all over for, or just use as locals, and you could ride your bike from Athens all the way to Savannah through all these small towns,” says Mary.

During that time, she and her team have raised 108,000 dollars of the 120,000 dollar cost to develop the trail’s master plan. They have two months to raise the remaining 12,000 dollars, which will help create the longest paved trail in the United States.

“That’s what we’ve been fundraising, it’s been coming from cities, counties along the way, and also private donors.”

After the master plan is complete, Howard says they’ll know how much the trail will cost – but right now it’s estimated to be a million dollars a mile, at 211 miles.

“This cost comes from bridges, the average out of needing bridges in some areas and not needing bridges in other areas, also the cost of surveying, engineering, the engineer drawings to build the trail, and the actual material of concrete.”

It will be paid for using state and federal funding, grants, private donors, and of course – fundraisers.

The Sandersville Sizzler coming up on Saturday includes a 5K, a mountain bike race, food and entertainment.

“Build America’s longest paved trail, that’s what the Georgia Hi-Lo Trail will be when it’s completed. But that’s gonna take a while, and in the meantime, there’s things we need to do to go ahead and activate the community.”

