Georgia parents fight for cannabis oil legalization

COLUMBUS, Ga. — One Georgia parent -frustrated with the laws in Georgia – is creating his own line of cannabis oil to treat his autistic son.Many other parents are supporting him and joining the fight.

LaGrange dad Dale Jackson says using cannabis oil to treat his son’s autism has made a huge difference and now he’s created his very own oil called Colin’s Voice.

Jackson has been outspoken about his frustrations with Georgia’s medical marijuana laws. Because cannabis oil is made from marijuana plants, it cannot be legally manufactured in Georgia. Georgia law allows for the use of cannabis oil to treat a very limited list of conditions– but autism is not one of them. A loophole in Georgia law allowed him to treat his son with the oil. Jackson says the oil has made a tremendous difference in the way his son is able to function.

“Colin, it’s time to go to bed, and he gets up and walks up the stairs and walks and gets in his bed. That’s things that he was not doing three months ago,” Jackson told News 3.

Jackson said a recent change in Georgia law closed the loophole that allowed the legal use of cannabis oil for many people. Now, he and other parents are rallying lawmakers to see that it changes. Additionally, Jackson said he and the group of parents fighting to legalize the cannabis oil are not advocating for recreational marijuana use.