Georgia Power donates $8,000 to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

by: Mathieu Tessier

Georgia Power has added $2,000 to their recent $6,000 donation to Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Butterfly Fund. The donation is in honor of Columbus lineman Bryan Richmond’s daughter, who passed away from a brain tumor in 2016. The Butterfly Fund helps local families when they come in times of emergency. The $8,000 will also support much needed cancer research.

The Georgia Power Foundation is committed to providing medical assistance to families in need. The company donated $11 million in 2018 to various programs in Georgia.

