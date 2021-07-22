Georgia Power has energy efficient programs that could save Georgians money this summer

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – There are programs available with Georgia Power that the company says, “many Georgians are unfamiliar with,” that could save them money on monthly bills this summer.

Some of these programs have “no-cost tools,” resources, and in some cases, even rebates to customers. Others programs are tailored to “income-qualified” customers, and may provide “no-cost home improvements” for some customers.

According to a Georgia Power news release the programs are as follows:

• Conduct a free, online energy checkup – Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyCheckUp to get started.

• Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) – The Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) helps Georgia Power customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs and improve the indoor air quality and comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy savings improvements.

• Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program (HEEAP) – The Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program (HEEAP) helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements in their single-family home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades.

• Lighting Program – Customers can replace their incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs to use 90% less energy. Each bulb can save an average of $80 in electricity costs over its lifetime.

• Recycle Your Refrigerator with Georgia Power – By recycling a secondary refrigerator or freezer, customers can save an average of $125 in energy costs per year. In addition, through Georgia Power’s program, customers can earn $35 and have their working, secondary refrigerator picked up for free.

For more information visit the Georgia Power website.