Georgia Power investing $100,000 into community, 11th Street underpass getting revamped

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Power announced they are investing $100,000 into the community to reimagine the 11th Street underpass.

They presented a check to the Dragonfly Trails at Banks Food Hall in collaboration with the festivities for Bike Week.

The viaduct has been an eyesore for decades, and this investment is a step towards transforming the space.

“It’s going to have an infusion of LED lighting that’ll be bright and colorful,” Rebecca Zajac, Executive Director of the Dragonfly Trail Network, said. “It’ll provide not only visibility while you’re in that section, but it’ll make you happy and it’ll feel vibrant.”

Dragonfly Trails aims to make the public art installation a destination. This major investment is part of the Dragonfly Trail’s two-million-dollar project.

The project connects Uptown and the Chattahoochee River to Midtown and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. The improvements will help connect the residential ring in Midtown with the businesses and development downtown.

Zajac also says they are looking to do some murals or other public art within the whole underpass from 10th Avenue all the way to 7th Avenue.

The event concluded with a bike ride around the city with Mayor Skip Henderson.