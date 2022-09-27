PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A prisoner who escaped from a work detail in Forsyth, Ga., was captured late Monday night after a high-speed chase that ended in Russell County, Ala., the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Source: Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Jenkins escaped Monday using a truck owned by Forsyth and was spotted in Columbus later in the day.

A Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office marked Patrol Unit attempted to conduct a felony traffic stop on the stolen vehicle at Second Avenue and 35th Street, by initiating emergency lights, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.

Jenkins failed to bring his vehicle to a stop and eluded the law enforcement vehicle. Jenkins maneuvered onto 2nd Avenue, turned right onto 13th Street, and traveled into Phenix City.

That is where Russell County Sheriff’s deputies joined the chase, Sheriff Heath Taylor said.

At approximately 11:16 p.m., Jenkins allegedly rammed the stolen vehicle he was operating into a Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Unit on Riverchase Drive near Highway 80. The deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the marked patrol unit sustained moderate damage.

Three minutes later, a Russell County Sheriff’s Deputy ended the pursuit by using the Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver. The escapee Inmate Robert Jenkins was taken into custody and transported to Piedmont Medical Center by ambulance.

The PIT move was performed by a deputy driving a sedan.

Here is what Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor had to say about the end of the pursuit.

“Once we got involved in the chase, we pitted him and he wrecked out, wrecked the truck,” Taylor said. “And of course, sustained some injuries and I don’t think they are anything life-threatening.”

Jenkins, assigned to the Burruss Correctional Training Facility in Monroe County, was currently serving a sentence for the following charges:

• Theft By Taking-Motor Vehicle

• Theft By Conversion – Motor Vehicle

• Probation Violation

• Probation Violation

• Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers by Use of Threats or Violence

• Receipt, Possession, or Transfer of Firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender

The Georgia Department of Corrections officers responded to Piedmont ER and took custody of Jenkins, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Additional charges will be filed through the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. This case is still currently pending investigation.