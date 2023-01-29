DALLAS (AP) – Georgia Quarterback, Stetson Bennett, was arrested early Sunday morning and has been charged with public intoxication.

Police say Bennett, 25, was intoxicated and banding on doors. Dallas Police responded to a call around 6:10 a.m., regarding a man banging on doors in a community of townhomes near downtown Dallas.

This comes less than a month after Bennett led the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships.

Bennett was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center, Dallas police said.

It has not yet been confirmed if Bennett has been released.

