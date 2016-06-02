Georgia ranked 19th most obese state

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The number of overweight adults is growing in the state of Georgia, bringing it the 19th highest adult obesity rate in the United States, according to the non-profit group The State of Obesity.

Doctor James Miller from the Columbus Clinic says although obesity is an issue in our community, the problem could be solved if people changed their everyday lifestyle.

“I think there is a cultural component sometime when people started eating out more or leaving the family dinner table and eating in front of the TV set,” said Miller.

Lori Cooper, the owner of Divine Dinners, says portion control and meal prepping is essential to losing weight.

“Watching the quantity and maybe how often you have it, but really watching the fat and the carbs because carbs will turn into sugar and sugar turns into fat,” said Cooper.

Cooper explains what a balanced meal looks like.

“I might have a scrambled egg, one piece of toast and fresh fruit. For lunch, maybe a sandwich or a salad and it’s not about how much salad you’re eating, but really what you’re putting on it. Watching how much cheese and fat you’re adding to it and how much dressing,” said Cooper.

Valerie Holder, the owner of R.A.M. Fit says working out is essential when trying to lose weight.

“What I recommend is basically a Tabata-style workout where you do a series of workouts for a short period of time and then you stop and take a rest. Everybody has a timer on their cell phones so it’s easy to do if you don’t have Tabata style music,” said Holder.

Doctor Miller says obese adults are at increased risk of developing more than 20 major chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, stroke, diabetes, arthritis and some cancers.