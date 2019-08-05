Georgia Rep. Drew Ferguson discusses broadband internet in rural cities

A local U.S. congressman visited a couple of businesses in Lagrange to hear how internet access is benefiting their sales.

U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson, who represents the third district of Georgia, met with local businesses about the different ways internet has helped economic growth not only for their stores, but the city as well.



Most businesses say with the help of internet access, they’ve been able to use social media to promote their companies. Congressman Ferguson says it’s one of his initiatives to make sure that there is broadband internet service in rural cities in Georgia, so they can be more competitive.

“Think about it like this, if you are a high school sophomore and you’re trying to do a research project and they only time you have access to the internet is during school hours and that’s only just a time or two. You may have a computer, but you don’t have the internet to hook it to, how are you suppose to be competitive,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson says it is not fair to children from rural communities looking to compete on a global scale. He says he’s noticed when driving through half of his district that he doesn’t even have a cell phone signal and he is fighting in Washington to change that.