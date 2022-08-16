COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A U.S. Senator took a victory lap Monday morning as he made stops in Atlanta, Columbus, Macon and Augusta.

Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff was at a South Columbus Rec Center touting one aspect of the historic Inflation Reduction Act that passed Congress on Friday.

One part of the legislation will cap insulin costs for seniors on Medicare Part D at $35 per month. Many of those 65 and hundreds of dollars for the drug.

On a stage with Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, Democratic Congressman Sanford Bishop and a representative from AARP, Ossoff was clear that the insulin piece of this bill is a life-saver.

And he says the 2020 U.S. Senate races that saw him and Rev. Raphael Warnock replace two Republicans and open the door for the Democrats to pass this legislation.

“And this is really a matter of life and death. Insulin is not optional for those who need it.,” Ossoff said. “I promised as a candidate for U.S. Senate that I would fight to reduce the cost for U.S. seniors. And, we have delivered. And if you have any doubt that elections have consequences, this is the outcome of that election. But I want to emphasize this, Chuck, that this is not about partisan politics. And whether you were for me or against me when I was running, I am for you.”

The $737 Billion bill that passed along party lines addresses climate, healthcare, and tax issues.

In an exclusive interview with WRBL after the event, Ossoff addressed another provision that will set taxes on most corporations at 15 percent and expand the IRS by 87,000 employees.

“Not only does this legislation reduce the prices of prescriptions for seniors through Medicare, it is also projected to reduce the deficit and it does that by closing loopholes that have been exploited by some of the most companies who have armies of accountants and lawyers to do so,” he said.

The bill is expected to be signed by President Biden later this week. The insulin provision will go into effect next year.

