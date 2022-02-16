Georgia Senate panel advances ban on social media censorship

News

by: JEFF AMY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:


ATLANTA (AP) – A Georgia state Senate committee has advanced a proposal for the state to prohibit social media platforms from removing or censoring content.

More News from WRBL

Tuesday’s vote moves the measure to the full Senate for more debate. It comes amid an outcry from conservatives that their political views are being discriminated against.

Republican State Sen. Greg Dolezal says the measure is needed to ensure that everyone can participate in a crucial means of free expression. The technology industry says the measure would unconstitutionally infringe on private companies’ rights.

A similar Texas law has been put on hold by a federal court and researchers haven’t found widespread evidence that social media companies are biased against conservatives.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Don't Miss