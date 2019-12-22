Georgia Senator Greg Kirk Dies at 56 years old

Americus, Ga (WRBL)- A Georgia Senator has passed away.

Senator Greg Kirk died Sunday, at 56 years old, after losing a battle to a rare form of cancer.

Kirk was an American politician who served as a Georgia Senator in the 13th District from 2014 until his death in 2019. In June of 2019, Kirk announced that he was diagnosed with bile duct cancer.

Kirk graduated with a Masters degree in Psychology from Troy University. He was married to Rosalyn Kirk, and they had several children and grandchildren. Early Sunday morning Rosalyn made a facebook post in regards to her husband.

” My knight traded his armor for angel wings early this morning. He is suffering no more he was welcomed home by our Lord with open arms. Our family appreciates all the out pouring prayers, cards, messages, meals etc….. you have offered for Greg & us during this difficult time. We will share arrangements as soon we have them made. Please continue to pray for our family as we learn to cope with our new normal. God Bless each of you!” says Rosalyn Kirk.

Around noon Sunday Dec. 22 Rosalyn made facebook announcement in regards to Greg’s Funeral arrangements.

While serving as Senator Greg Kirk served, Georgian counties of Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Tift, Turner, Worth and parts of Sumter and Wilcox. He was a member of the Republican Party.