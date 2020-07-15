Georgia sheriff fires deputy for leaking info to TV reporter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia sheriff has fired a deputy after the deputy changed his story and admitted leaking documents to a television reporter.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree fired Marlon Campbell on Tuesday, saying he had conducted himself in ways unbecoming to being a deputy and violated his obligation to be truthful.

A disciplinary report accuses Campbell of releasing “numerous” incident reports, internal documents and videos to WRDW-TV reporter Meredith Anderson.

The Augusta TV station and Anderson decline to confirm that they had received information from Campbell.

The sheriff’s office says the release of internal information could hurt the department’s ability to prosecute criminal cases.