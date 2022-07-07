ATLANTA (AP) – A rural Georgia monument that some people have dubbed “America’s Stonehenge” has been demolished after a bomb destroyed one of its four granite panels.

The bombing comes weeks after a Republican candidate for governor claimed the Georgia Guidestones were satanic and called for their demolition.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the monument near Elberton was damaged by an explosive device and that authorities demolished the remaining structure for safety reasons.

The roadside attraction was built from local granite in 1980.

It was 19 feet high and bore messages in eight languages for living in an “age of reason.”