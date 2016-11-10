Georgia Southwestern State University enrollment shows increase for fall 2016

AMERICUS, Ga. – Fall 2016 enrollment in the University System of Georgia’s 29 colleges and universities totaled 321,551 students, an increase of 1.1 % (or 3,531 more students) over fall 2015. At Georgia Southwestern State University, the final enrollment totaled 2,954 students, an increase of 7.2 % (or 199 more students) over last fall. Of GSW’s final headcount, 2,558 are undergraduate students and 396 are graduate students.

The year-over-year increase for GSW was second only to the College of Coastal Georgia (12.7) and was tied with the Georgia Institute of Technology in the University System of Georgia (USG).

“This university has meant so much to Southwest Georgia for the past 110 years,” said GSW Interim President Charles Patterson, Ph.D. “I am delighted that more students are making Southwestern their choice for higher education.”

The enrollment numbers were released in the System’s “Fall 2016 Semester Enrollment Report,” which breaks down enrollment by institution, class, race and ethnicity, in-state, out-of-state and international students, as well as gender and age.

Much of the increase can be attributed to Southwestern’s participation in the out-of-state tuition waiver program for students from Alabama, Florida and South Carolina; growth in dual enrollment through the state’s “Move On When Ready” program; a 21 % increase in graduate enrollment (76 students); a 27 % increase in new freshman (101 students); and a total cost that makes Georgia Southwestern one of the most affordable universities in the state.

“Southwestern is the perfect place for a student to launch his or her future,” said Gaye Hayes, Ph.D., vice president for Enrollment Management. “Quality academics, a full collegiate experience, and a personable and safe environment are among the reasons students tell us why they choose GSW. There is no other place in Georgia where students get such a tremendous balance of quality education and great value than at Georgia Southwestern.”

This is the second consecutive year that GSW has had an enrollment increase. In fall 2015, the university’s student population increased by 3.3 %.